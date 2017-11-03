Media chiefs urge Brussels to investigate murder of Maltese journalist

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The heads of eight of the world’s largest news organisations have asked the European Commission to investigate the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and the independence of the media in Malta.

In a letter to Frans Timmermans, the first vice-president of the commission, they said the murder could not be allowed to achieve the “clear objective of silencing Ms Caruana Galizia’s investigation into corruption at the highest levels in Malta”.

The Guardian, whose editor in chief Katharine Viner is one of the signatories, said the letter described the murder as “shocking” and an “appalling reminder” of the dangers that journalists and citizens practicing journalism faced as they tried to uncover corruption and criminal behaviour.

Galizia was killed in a car bomb near her home in Bidnija last month.

As reported by The Times of Malta online, the letter also referred to an analysis by the European Commission that raised concerns about the lack of political independence of the Maltese media.

“Daphne’s murder, combined with the structural issues the Commission identified, demonstrates the need for a full investigation into the state of media independence in Malta by the commission.

“We ask that you use your office to engage the Maltese government in urgent dialogue to ensure that it is aware of its obligations as a member of the European Union to uphold the rule of law, and to maintain press freedom and free expression.”

The signatories include Dean Baquet, executive editor of the New York Times, Jérôme Fenoglio, director of Le Monde, and James Harding, the director of news and current affairs at the BBC, Wolfgang Krach of Süddeutsche Zeitung, Lionel Barber of the Financial Times, Mario Calabresi at La Repubblica and Antonio Caño, of El Pais.