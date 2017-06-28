May’s offer to EU nationals stumbles against The Rock

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Theresa May’s 15-page policy offer to EU citizens residing in the UK on Monday had two references to Gibraltar.

First, the document underlined “reciprocity,” as the UK demands “equivalent rights” for the citizens of the United Kingdom, including Gibraltar. The Rock is technically an overseas territory and not part of the UK. Secondly, the paper specifies that decisions “made by the devolved administrations and the Government of Gibraltar will continue to be made by them.”

When it comes to bilateral relations between the UK and Spain, citizens have already become pawns in a greater chess game over sovereignty, which already begun with the European Council Draft Guidelines for Brexit published on March 31, 2017. However, Spain hoped the issue would be addressed at the end of the negotiations and only when the issue of EU nationals had been resolved. Now, London is linking the two issues.

Under Theresa May‘s offer, Gibraltar could allow the thousands of Spanish citizens currently working on The Rock to continue to work under similar terms before and, presumably, after the so-called “cut-off” date, in much the same terms as the 100,000 Spanish citizens estimated to live in the U.K. However, this may not be the case if Spain opts to trigger Clause 24 from any agreement with the UK. Presumably, that would also hurt the 300,000 UK citizens living in Spain.

However, this may not be the case if Spain opts to trigger Clause 24, excluding Gibraltar from any agreement with the UK, The Gibraltar Chronicle reports. Presumably, that would also hurt the 300,000 UK citizens living in Spain. What is clear is that EU and UK nationals have become pawns in a negotiation over sovereignty over The Rock, which the UK controls since the 18

Presumably, ” no deal” on citizens would also hurt the 300,000 UK citizens living in Spain. What is clear is that EU and UK nationals have in effect if not in principle become pawns in a negotiation over sovereignty over The Rock, which the UK controls since the 18th century.

Another complication from Brexit is political rights.

Under all circumstances, EU nationals in the UK will lose the political right to vote in local elections. That means that the British migrant community in Spain will also lose that right. El Pais reports that UK nationals in Spain are particularly active in local politics, with major tourist destinations such as Alicante and Almería having several British councilors and mayors.