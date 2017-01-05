Mayawati vs. Modi

EPA/MONEY SHARMA
Click for full view

Indian Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati addresses supporters during an election campaign rally in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, 05 April 2014.

Author
NEOnline | TB By NEOnline | TB
Up Next
Published 12:05 January 5, 2017
Updated 12:05 January 5, 2017

Mayawati vs. Modi

By NEOnline | TB
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The head of India’s Bahujan Samaj Party has criticised the government’s decision to scrap 500 ($7) and 1,000 rupee notes.

Mayawati told a press conference in Lucknow on January 3 that the prime minister should release the numbers and called on Narendra Modi to announce how much black money was recovered during November 8 to December 30 period, according to The Indian Awaaz.

The Hindustan Times also reported that Mayawati, who is also the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, asked to Modi to appologise to the people for making them undergo so much distress. She also said Modi was once again trying to fool the people with false promises.

“Modi has only been repeating the promises made during the 2014 general elections and I urge the people of UP not to fall to these dreams,” Mayawati said.

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Trump signals he means withdrawing from NAFTA