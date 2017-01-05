Mayawati vs. Modi

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The head of India’s Bahujan Samaj Party has criticised the government’s decision to scrap 500 ($7) and 1,000 rupee notes.

Mayawati told a press conference in Lucknow on January 3 that the prime minister should release the numbers and called on Narendra Modi to announce how much black money was recovered during November 8 to December 30 period, according to The Indian Awaaz.

The Hindustan Times also reported that Mayawati, who is also the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, asked to Modi to appologise to the people for making them undergo so much distress. She also said Modi was once again trying to fool the people with false promises.

“Modi has only been repeating the promises made during the 2014 general elections and I urge the people of UP not to fall to these dreams,” Mayawati said.