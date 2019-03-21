May turns against parliament, appeals directly to British public

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In a statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May blamed MPs for rejecting her withdrawal deal with the European Union as she unveiled plans to request a three-month delay for Brexit.

Hardline Brexit supporters have accused May of a “lack of clarity” while the pro-EU opposition has criticised her for disrespecting the parliament, with Labour’s Lisa Nandy accusing May of seeking to cling to her job by attempting to deflect blame for the latest Brexit fiasco by pointing the finger at MPs from both sides of the aisle.

This standoff could ensure the Withdrawal Agreement bill fails to pass for the third time next week. French President Emmanuel Macron questioned whether the UK should have more time to get its house in order, while his foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told members of the French National Assembly that the government would oppose a Brexit delay without a credible plan from the UK, sentiments that mirrored those of European Council President Donald Tusk.

According to market analysts, the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, and France are likely to lose more from a disorderly Brexit. However, one of the concerns is that the Brexit debate threatens to undermine European unity while also fuelling an anti-EU discourse in Eastern Europe.