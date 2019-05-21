May to propose new Brexit deal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will present a new offer to parliament on Brexit in June, after having failed three times to pass the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated with the European Commission.

In a letter to the Sunday Times, May said that she will not “be simply asking MPs to think again” but “to look at a new and improved deal with a fresh pair of eyes – and to give it their support.”

The substance of what she is proposing is unclear as is the date for when she will try to see it pass. Speculation abounds as to the direction of a possible new deal. May could offer to do away with the hated Irish backstop, which aims to settle the question of the Irish border, but which also serves as a key point of contention for a majority of British lawmakers. Solving the issue would receive a warm welcome from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party and her own Tory backbenchers, but it would make the British position untenable in Brussels.

Alternatively, she could offer a second referendum, further enraging her party base but appealing to the opposition. What is clear is that May has been forced by her party to concede that she will be leaving office in June, no matter what happens to Brexit.

Having failed to secure a deal with Labour opposition, May has in effect stepped aside, opening the way for a succession race that will crown the next leader of both the Conservative Party and prime minister. May’s former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is the first Conservative candidate to openly declare his interest in succeeding his former boss.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he “reserved the right” to consider the new proposals, but would not offer a political “blank cheque” to May. Corbyn said the Labour party demanded a confirmatory referendum and {a} Customs Union membership, as well as a guarantee that worker’s rights and environmental standards could exceed, but not fall below, EU guaranteed standards.

The Conservative government has thus far refused to abide by demands for a second referendum but is willing to entertain all other demands.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable says he is prepared to support a bill that entails a referendum on EU membership.

The UK was due to leave the EU two-years after Theresa May evoked Article 50, on 29 March. However, the government sought and was granted an extension to 31 October. Eurosceptic cabinet ministers want to step up planning for a no-deal exit as they try to maintain calls for a second referendum.

Polling suggests that the failure to deliver Brexit has reduced the Conservatives to single digit (9%) electoral influence, according to the latest YouGov poll.

Johnson and another likely candidate to succeed May, Dominic Raab, have both called for a no deal Brexit if Brussels refuses to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement. Renegotiation is not likely, however, a point Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney recently reiterated while speaking to the media, where he states, “The Withdrawal Agreement is not up for renegotiation, even if there is a new British prime minister… The personality might change here, but the facts don’t.”

According to UK officials, the prospect of no deal is not only raising the prospect of severe economic disruption but also reopening the prospect of new troubles in Northern Ireland and raising the question of Scottish secession.