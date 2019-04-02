May to ask EU for extension to avoid no-deal and break Commons impasse

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

UK Prime <inister Theresa May will ask the EU’s 27 members for another extension for the Brexit deadline in order to give her more time to “break the logjam” in House of Commons, according to her statements after a seven-hour Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street.

May said in a brief TV statement that along with the request, she plans to meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree on the future relationship with the EU. May has continues to push her initial plan, which has already been voted down in three votes in Commons. According to May, the deal would remain in place, part of the overall package.

“This is a difficult time for everyone,” she said. “Passions are running high on all sides of the argument. But we can and must find the compromises to deliver what the British people voted for.”

According to May, the extension she will ask for will be “as short as possible,” meaning before the 22 May final no-deal date. This would mean the UK would not be required to take part in European elections, which are due in 23-26 May. The PM said the endless delay was “doing damage to our politics”, and ruled out a no-deal departure in the short term.

According to the decision of the European Council in March, the UK has until 12 April to propose a plan, that has to receive the green light from the EU-27, else it departs at that date with the no-deal scenario.

Tusk ask for patience

European Council, Donald Tusk called for a Brussels Brexit Summit on 10 April as the debate is to continue with another set of non-binding indicative votes on Wednesday.

President Jean-Claude Juncker will deliver the European Commission’s reaction to May’s plan in the European Parliament on Wednesday at 1400 CET.