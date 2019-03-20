May formally requests Article 50 extension

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With each passing day being more critical as the 29 March Brexit deadline fast approaches, UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally requested an extension to 30 June the implementation of Article 50 so that the UK does not leave the EU without a formal withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

May made clear that she does not wish the UK to take part in European Parliament elections and remains uncertain as to how Brussels will react to the request as the EU has made clear that it will not approve an extension that goes beyond 23 May when the elections are to be held.

House of Commons speaker, John Bercow. dealt May a blow on 19 March when he said he would not allow May to resubmit the Withdrawal Agreement bill for the third time unless the EU offered substantial concessions or the prime minister’s office introduced a major change.

If the EU council formally endorses the legal assurances that were agreed upon by May and EU President Jean-Claude Juncker earlier this month in Strasbourg, May could argue that the EU has, in fact, offered a substantial concession.