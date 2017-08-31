May courts Japanese business

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In Japan for an official three-day visit, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is on a mission to convince businesses there that London and Tokyo are a perfect match after Brexit.

Ahead of her visit, May said her discussions with the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, “will focus on how we can prepare the ground for an ambitious free trade agreement after Brexit, based on the EU-Japan agreement, which I very much hope is nearing conclusion”.

According to the BBC, Japan is a major investor in the UK, no doubt. Japanese companies currently invest about £40bn in the UK, and more than 1,000 Japanese companies employ 140,000 people across the country.

About 40% of these Japanese companies are in manufacturing – and many of them chose the UK as their headquarters because they wanted access to the European Union’s market.

This is why it is in Tokyo’s interests to cement a trade deal with the UK as soon as possible. But, as noted by the BBC, the UK may not be able to deliver what Tokyo wants – at least not right now.

“Japanese companies are getting frustrated with the lack of answers from Mrs May on a concrete position vis a vis EU access,” Seijiro Takeshita, from the University of Shizuoka, tells the BBC. “Mrs May can’t answer that yet. And because she’s not giving any concrete measures, that is exacerbating the worries of Japanese companies.”

“The EU is a much larger economy, and the reason why so many Japanese companies were in the UK in the first place was to get access to the EU market,” added Takeshita.

In a separate report, Sky News noted that Japan is one of the UK’s most important trading partners.

In 2015, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics, it was the 11th largest buyer of UK exports, buying £10.5bn worth of British goods and services, putting it ahead of the likes of the United Arab Emirates, India, Australia, Canada and Russia.

Britain is also a major buyer of Japanese goods, buying £9.6bn worth of goods and services that year, making the Land of the Rising Sun the 14th biggest supplier of imports to the UK.

Japan is also a crucial investor in Britain. In 2015, its companies were the fourth-largest overseas investors in the UK, while in 2016 alone, Japanese investors ploughed £27bn into buying 37 UK businesses, most notably the chip designer ARM Holdings.

In total, there are around 1,100 Japanese-owned businesses in the UK, accounting for some 140,000 jobs.

The best-known example of Japanese investment into Britain is in car-making. Nissan made 478,000 cars in Britain last year, of which around 80% were exported to the EU, while Toyota made 196,000 in the UK, nine in 10 of which went to the EU.