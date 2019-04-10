May braces for European Elections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

British Prime Minister Theresa May travelled to Berlin and Paris on 9 April to make the case for a longer delay for Brexit. May had initially asked the EU to extend Article 50 to 30 June, although this is not a date that provides enough latitude for a substantially different agreement from the one she and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hammered out late last year.

Most assume she is willing to offer Customs Union membership or even a second referendum to gain the support of the Labour Party. This would, however, require her to seek more time, which means fielding candidates for European Parliament elections.

At this point, May’s position is precarious as the possibility of contesting European Elections has infuriated the Conservative Party, whose base is predominantly Eurosceptic. On 8 April, May was asking willing Conservative members to submit their names as candidates for the European Parliament by the next day.

The party later issued a statement clarifying that May hopes to reach a viable compromise before 30 June. She cannot, it must be noted, ask for a further delay unless the EU insists, which is what is expected.

Hardline Eurosceptics are warning May to avoid “selling out” when it comes to Labour’s demands for Customs Union membership. Among those who have fired a warning shot across May’s bow is Mark Francois, vice-chair of the European Research Group (ERG) of pro-Leave Conservative MPs, who also wants an “indicative vote of confidence” in May’s leadership.

In Brussels, there are concerns that the Conservative Party and a future UK government could use this delay to undermine the EU by threatening to block the EU budget unless the UK is granted more concessions. On Monday, the leader of the ERG, Jacob Rees Mogg, suggested that the UK could use a suspension of Article 50 to block the EU budget, forcing further concessions from Brussels.

If the UK were to hold general elections, the EU may find a British government under Boris Johnson or Dominic Raab that would be willing to entertain such tactics. Labour is also worried that a Johnson premiership could discard any agreement by May, which would nullify their bipartisan agreement. Similar concerns have been raised by France and Greece. The question, now, is whether the EU would be willing to reopen the treaty to make it legally binding.

EU diplomats have considered a “code of conduct” that would guard the EU-27 against British disruptive tactics, but it is legally and politically difficult to limit British treaty rights while the UK remains a member of the EU member state. A number of analysts agree that the UK’s need to maintain good faith with Brussels limits actual dangers.

Brussels policymakers suggested a so-called “flextension” that would provide enough time to negotiate a substantially different deal but without a firm and final deadline.