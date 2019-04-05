May asks for a new 30 June Brexit delay while Tusk offers 12-month extension

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK prime minister Theresa May has written to the European Union to request a further delay to Brexit until 30 June, while the European Council president Donald Tusk offer for a yearly extension.

The UK is currently due to leave the EU on 12 April as the withdrawal agreement has been approved by the House of Commons.

May has proposed in her letter to the EU that if UK MPs approve a deal ‘in time,’ hence before the 12 April, the UK should be able to leave before European Parliamentary elections on 23 May. However, according to the prime minister, the UK would prepare to field candidates in those elections, in case they do not reach agreement. In her letter, she says the “impasse cannot be allowed to continue”, as it was “creating uncertainty and doing damage to faith in politics” in the UK.

According to May, if cross-party talks with the Labour Party could not establish “a single unified approach” in the UK Parliament – MPs would be asked to vote on a series of options instead which the government “stands ready to abide by”. The UK proposed an extension to the process until 30 June and “accepts the European Council’s view that if the United Kingdom were still a member state of the European Union on 23 May 2019, it would be under a legal obligation to hold the elections”. To that end, the UK is already “undertaking the lawful and responsible preparations for this contingency”.

On the same time in Brussels, a senior EU source has confirmed that Tusk will propose a 12-month “flexible” extension to Brexit, with the option of cutting it short, if the UK Parliament ratifies a deal.