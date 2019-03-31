Mass protests rock Russia’s North Caucasus

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Nearly four months after Russia’s Constitutional Court affirmed the legality of a controversial land swap deal between Russia’s neighbouring North Caucasus regions of Chechnya and Ingushetia on 6 December 2018, mass protests have rocked the Ingushetian capital Magas in recent days that resulted in unprecedented clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

In a volatile region like the North Caucasus, the demonstrations represent a major challenge to Moscow’s authority in a republic that has traditionally aligned itself with the Kremlin rather that pursue independence like their ethnic cousins in Chechnya.

The thousands of people who gathered in Magas denounced the land swaps under the Moscow-brokered agreement and called for Ingushetia head, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, to step down.

The agreement that have so angered the Ingushetians concern the handing over of land to Chechnya that was aimed at settling a border dispute that has been brewing since the two Muslim republics were dissolved the Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic in 1992, less than a year after the Soviet Union collapsed.

Ingushetia remained loyal to Moscow and opted to remain a part of the Russian Federation, while Chechnya declared their independence which set off a decade of near-genocidal warfare with Russia’s armed forces.

For their part, the Ingushetian government had assumed that their decision to remain under the Kremlin’s authority would result in a favourable relationship with the regional and federal authorities. Ingushetia has never been apposed to settling disputes with Chechnya over the location of the border. In 1993, the then-leaders of the two republics, Ruslan Aushev in Ingushetia and Chechnya’s Dzhokhar Dudayev signed an accord to demarcate the border, but tensions and questioned remained.

The current exchange agreement goes beyond the one signed a quarter of a century ago and hands Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, 26,800 hectares of Ingush territory — all uninhabited — while Ingushetia would get less that 1,000 hectares.

Ingushetia is particularly sensitive to the concept of the loss of land after being deported, along with the Chechens, to Kazakhstan in 1944. After being allowed to return to their homeland following Stalin’s death they later lost control of the disputed Prigorodny district to North Ossetia in 1992 after a short, but bloody that left 600 dead and thousands of others as displaced people.

Yevkurov on 20 March withdrew legislation that would cancel the need to hold referendums on any proposed changes to Ingushetia’s border. Both he and Kadyrov said the agreement that was signed last autumn had been approved by the parliaments of both republics, therefore no further consultation with the local populations, including the tribal councils and elders – who are highly regarded in the Muslim republics of the Caucasus – were needed.

Kadyrov has publicly threatened the protesters in Ingushetia, which has raised concerns in the region that he has accumulated too much power after being unequivocally backed by the Kremlin.

Russian security services in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea region arrested nearly two dozen Crimean Tatars after the claimed that the detained were involved in terrorist activities.

The FSB, the successor agency to the Soviet KGB, raided the homes of 25 Crimean Tatars, the Muslim, Turkic-speaking ethnic minority who opposed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The U.S. State Department has called on Russia to “release these men and the 70+ other unjustly imprisoned Ukrainians.”

Amnesty International criticized the arrests as a continuation of the “unabated” five-year persecution of the Crimean Tatar community.

The FSB claimed the individuals were part of a banned Islamic organisation that the Kremlin says is involved in terrorist activities. Members of the Mejlis, the banned Crimean Tatar assembly, linked the raids to the upcoming Ukrainian presidential elections. most Crimean Tatars have not renounced their Ukrainian citizenship and many of them are planning to vote in the elections.