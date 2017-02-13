Why Marine Le Pen is worrying French Jews

EPA/ARNOLD JEROCKI
Click for full view

Supporters react during leader of France's far-right Front National political party and candidate for the 2017 French presidential elections Marine Le Pen speech at the Front National political rally and start of her presidential campaign in Lyon, France, 05 February 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 09:14 February 13, 2017
Updated 09:14 February 13, 2017

Why Marine Le Pen is worrying French Jews

By Beata Stur

French far-right National Front party leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has pledged to ban dual citizenship with non-European Union member states if she wins the election.

According to the New York-based Jewish newspaper, the Algemeiner, her policy proposal would also affect French Jews with dual Israeli citizenship.

In an interview with France 2 TV on February 9, Le Pen said: “Israel is not a European Union member and does not identify as such”.

Le Pen said she would ...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Hungary ‘welcomes’ German, Dutch, French, Italian refugees