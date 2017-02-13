Why Marine Le Pen is worrying French Jews

French far-right National Front party leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has pledged to ban dual citizenship with non-European Union member states if she wins the election.

According to the New York-based Jewish newspaper, the Algemeiner, her policy proposal would also affect French Jews with dual Israeli citizenship.

In an interview with France 2 TV on February 9, Le Pen said: “Israel is not a European Union member and does not identify as such”.

Le Pen said she would ...