Why Marine Le Pen is worrying French Jews

French far-right National Front party leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has pledged to ban dual citizenship with non-European Union member states if she wins the election.
According to the New York-based Jewish newspaper, the Algemeiner, her policy proposal would also affect French Jews with dual Israeli citizenship.
In an interview with France 2 TV on February 9, Le Pen said: “Israel is not a European Union member and does not identify as such”.
Le Pen said she would ...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑