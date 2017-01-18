Marine Le Pen supports Russia’s annexation of Crimea

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

French National Front leader Marine Le Pen has announced that she will recognise Crimea as part of Russia if she wins the presidential election, which is slated to be held in April and May.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia, Le Pen said: “Following the referendum, which demonstrated the [Crimean] people’s wish to join Russia, I will also recognise Crimea as part of Russia. The belonging of Crimea to Ukraine was just an administrative issue of the Soviet times, Crimea has never been the Ukrainian peninsula.”

Le Pen also said she will seek to restore the relations between Russia and France and support the sanctions relief.

Earlier in January, Le Pen told the French BFMTV broadcaster that she regarded Crimea as an integral part of Russia and disagreed that it was illegal annexation.

As reported by The International Business Times, Le Pen described sanctions against Russia as “senseless” and “a pretty stupid method of diplomacy” and that “all countries should show respect for each other, to negotiate on equal terms and to accept a compromise solution acceptable to all”.

As for the links between Le Pen and Russia, these have been widely reported by the French media. Le Pen’s party reportedly asked the First Czech Russian Bank (FCRB) in Moscow for a $30m loan to fund her presidential campaign.