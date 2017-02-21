Marine Le Pen refuses to wear headscarf, cancels meeting with Lebanese Grand mufti

EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
Click for full view

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil chats with Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right Front National political party and candidate for the 2017 French presidential elections in Beirut, Lebanon, 20 February 2017.

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 11:41 February 21, 2017
Updated 11:41 February 21, 2017

+

Marine Le Pen, presidential candidate for France’s far-right National Front party, canceled a meeting on Tuesday with Lebanon’s Grand Mufti after refusing to wear a headscarf for the encounter.

Le Pen was scheduled to meet Sheikh Abdellatif Deriane, the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, in his office in Beirut on Tuesday.

After arriving, Le Pen was asked to wear a headscarf, but refused. According to AFP, Le Pen was given a veil by Mufti’s aides.

“You can pass on my respects to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover myself up,” Le Pen told reporters.

She refused and said she had met in the past with the grand mufti of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, one of the world’s top Sunni clerics, without wearing a veil.

Le Pen arrived in Beirut on 19 February for a three-day official visit to meet with Lebanese officials and to bolster her presidential credentials.

Opinion polls say Le Pen is likely to get the highest score in the first round of voting in April, but then lose to a mainstream candidate in the decisive second round vote in May.

