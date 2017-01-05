Marine Le Pen proposes a retreat from the Euro to ECU

The far-right reaches builds on working class constituency, reaching out to the center

Eurozone countries should retreat from the Euro currency to a common monetary unit resembling the ECU Marine Le Pen argued on Wednesday.

ECU to replace Euro

Lending credence to her plan of disengagement for abandoning the Single European Currency, Le Pen told Reuters that she hopes to move swiftly following her election in May. In the aftermath of her election, not only she would move to introduce a French currency but would begin the process by redenominating French debt.

Le Pen speaks of a “monetary snake” limiting fluctuations between European currencies. The ECU was a functioning monetary unit for transactions between EU member states until 1999, but its value fluctuated against a basket of national currencies. Such fluctuations were limited due to the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM), which Britain was forced to abandon in 1997.

“A national currency co-existing with a common currency would not have any consequences on the French’s daily life,” Le Pen argued.

“The ECU model is not a currency you have in your wallet or your bank account, it’s an accounting currency between countries,” Front National’s deputy leader, Florian Philippot, added.

National Front economist Jean-Richard Sulzer spoke of a system of “fixed but adjustable” rates.

Front National broadens appeal

For more than a year, opinion polls suggest that the question is who will face Le Pen in the second round of the French Presidential elections. Current polls indicate that this is likely to be the leader of the center-right, Francois Fillon.

The assumption is that Fillon will win because there will be a broad pro-European and multicultural front.

However, Fillon takes public pride in his Catholicism, breaking with a central tradition of Republicanism. At the same time, he is proposing a plan of liberalization, explicitly inspired by Margaret Thatcher. That is likely to both attract and alienate voters, in particular on the left of the political spectrum and public servants; Mr. Fillon says he will fire 500,000 public workers.

The traditional social democrat, Arnaud Montebourg, advocates a super tax on banks of €5bn and has supported traditional state intervention. Commenting on Trump’s threat to tax US car manufacturers who invest in Mexico rather than the United States, Montebourg joked that the US President was using the “Montemourg method.”

However, Montebourg is merely a Presidential aspirant, facing crowded Socialist Party primaries with seven candidates. Meanwhile, polls suggest the Socialists are heading for a historic defeat.

With her new ECU versus Euro vision, Le Pen appeals to the middle ground, making further inwards into the French working class while continuing to feed on a vein of cultural opposition to multiculturalism and Euroscepticism.

She is also softening calls for “Frexit” calling for a renegotiation of EU treaties that will reinstate French sovereignty.

A bit of history

The EMU pact originally obliged member states to maintain budget deficits below 3% and a total sovereign debt-to-GDP ratio no more than 60%. It may be recalled that Chancellor Schröder sought French and, ironically, British support to revise these criteria as Germany had been stuck into a chronic economic slump.

The idea of letting Germany off the hook was then opposed by the former Prime Minister of Luxemburg Jean-Claude Juncker, on whom, Prime Minister Blair and Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero were exerting pressure to concede.