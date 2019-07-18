Margaritis Schinas – Greece’s nominee for European Commissioner

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Margaritis Schinas, the current Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission, now finds himself as newly-elected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis‘ after the latter tapped the veteran Brussels-based politician to represent his country in Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen‘s college of commissioners.

The question of which portfolio Greece will secure in the future college remains open for the time being, but most believe it will be linked to a key sector. Schinas’ name emerged as a possible candidate after European People’s Party member New Democracy could not secure a Vice-Presidency portfolio – a position that was better suited to ex-Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who was the leading candidate until last week.

Schinas served as a member of the European Parliament for New Democracy from 2007 to 2009, where he was elected to replace none other than Samaras. Before becoming the chief spokesman for current Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Schinas has served as Deputy Director of the European Policy Adviser’s Office in the José Manuel Barroso Commission. In this capacity, Barroso sent Schinas to Athens as the head of the task force in Greece. He has also served as the Head of cabinet of Cyprus’ Commissioner, Markos Kyprianou.