Manhunt for the 24-year old Anis Amri

An undated handout composite photo made available by German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) on 21 December 2016 shows suspect Anis Amri who is searched for in connection to the 19 December Berlin attacks. A manhunt for the truck driver is underway after an initial suspect had to be released after he was cleared of the suspicion. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck on 19 December drove into the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, in what authorities believe was a deliberate attack.

Published 01:54 December 22, 2016
Updated 01:54 December 22, 2016

German authorities offer €100,000 for information leading to his capture

A manhunt is underway for a 24-year-old Tunisian, Anis Amri, in connection to the Christmas market attack in Berlin.

The man was identified through his residence permit, found in the truck that plowed into the crowd of a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening, killing 12 and wounding 48. German authorities have issued A European arrest warrant, AP reports.

Since March 2016, Amri was under surveillance by the police and secret services as he was seeking to buy guns, DW reports. But, as the surveillance did not yield results, it was canceled in September.

The Tunisian man also had a criminal record in Italy. He had served four years in an Italian jail for burning down a school.

Police is now offering €100,000 for information leading to the capture of the man described as potentially “violent and armed.” He may have been wounded in a struggle with the owner of the truck, Lukasz Urban, who was found killed.

On Tuesday, the so-called Islamic State assumed responsibility for the attack, which suggests the man is in contact with radical Islamist groups. Authorities have established that the man was in contact with German Salafists, according to the interior minister of German state North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) Ralph Jäger.

Apparently, the Tunisian moved in the circle of the Islamist preacher Ahmad Abdelazziz (Abu Walaa), Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports.

