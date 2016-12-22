Manhunt for the 24-year old Anis Amri

A manhunt is underway for a 24-year-old Tunisian, Anis Amri, in connection to the Christmas market attack in Berlin.
The man was identified through his residence permit, found in the truck that plowed into the crowd of a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening, killing 12 and wounding 48. German authorities have issued A European arrest warrant, AP reports.
Since March 2016, Amri was under surveillance by the police and secret services as he was seeking to buy guns, DW reports. But, as the surveillance did not yield results, it was canceled in September.
The Tunisian man also had a criminal record in Italy. He had served four years in an Italian jail for burning down a school.
Police is now offering €100,000 for information leading to the capture of the man described as potentially “violent and armed.” He may have been wounded in a struggle with the owner of the truck, Lukasz Urban, who was found killed.
On Tuesday, the so-called Islamic State assumed responsibility for the attack, which suggests the man is in contact with radical Islamist groups. Authorities have established that the man was in contact with German Salafists, according to the interior minister of German state North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) Ralph Jäger.
Apparently, the Tunisian moved in the circle of the Islamist preacher Ahmad Abdelazziz (Abu Walaa), Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports.