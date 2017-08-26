Man with knife shot dead after stabbing soldier in central Brussels

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A thirty-year old Belgian national of Somali attacked soldiers with knives on Friday night in the center of Brussels.

The assailant rushed into the soldiers’ backs and beat them with a knife, shouting “Allahu Akbar”, leading soldiers to open fire. After he was hit twice, the assailant had dead in hospital, as a result of his injuries.

The identity of the man who attacked three soldiers knife Friday night on Boulevard Emile Jacqmain in Brussels is known to the Belgian authorities, according to the Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon. Jambon said that the Belgian national has committed some “acts of vandalism ” in the past but was not known or preparing acts of terrorism, extremism or radicalism. As for the soldiers that opened fire, Jambon suggests that they acted in self-defense. “The soldiers did what they had to do. It is the task of the soldiers and police to protect citizens and institutions. They acted perfectly,” he said.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office that is in charge of investigating the military shooting incident, also speaks of self-defense acts, estimating already from Friday night that the soldier “fired in accordance with the rules of engagement and in a context of self-defense.”

The incident is treated as a terrorist act by the federal prosecutor’s office, according to Jambon, notably because the assailant shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

Belgian authorities found that the attacker was also in possession of a fake firearm and two books of the Koran. Born in 1987, the man of Somali origin arrived in Belgium in 2004 and was granted Belgian citizenship in 2015. A search was carried out at his home in Bruges in the course of the night, but the federal prosecutor does not want to give more details on the subject for the investigation.