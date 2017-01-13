Malta’s EU presidency plans under review

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In view of Malta’s EU Council Presidency, the European Parliament will start a rigorous review of the cabinet ministers and their agendas for their respective portfolios.

As reported by The Independent, grilling sessions will involve discussions between the ministers and corresponding European Parliament committees, where government ministers will be presenting Malta’s programme for the upcoming six months, and will entail an exchange of views.

Its purpose is to identify avenues where Malta’s Presidency and the European Parliament will be able to work on to bridge gaps in divergent ideas.

A total of 17 grilling sessions will take place this month. The first ministers who took the hot seat were Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici on January 12.

It will be necessary for the Ministers to convince EP parliamentary groups on at least 90% of their proposed programmes pertaining to their respective portfolios.