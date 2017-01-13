Malta’s EU presidency plans under review

EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA
Click for full view

Louis Grech, Maltese Deputy Prime Minister addresses his speech during the Official Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Maltese EU Presidency at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, Malta, 11 January 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 12:11 January 13, 2017
Updated 12:11 January 13, 2017

Malta’s EU presidency plans under review

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

In view of Malta’s EU Council Presidency, the European Parliament will start a rigorous review of the cabinet ministers and their agendas for their respective portfolios.

As reported by The Independent, grilling sessions will involve discussions between the ministers and corresponding European Parliament committees, where government ministers will be presenting Malta’s programme for the upcoming six months, and will entail an exchange of views.

Its purpose is to identify avenues where Malta’s Presidency and the European Parliament will be able to work on to bridge gaps in divergent ideas.

A total of 17 grilling sessions will take place this month. The first ministers who took the hot seat were Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici on January 12.

It will be necessary for the Ministers to convince EP parliamentary groups on at least 90% of their proposed programmes pertaining to their respective portfolios.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Scientists solve the menopause mystery