Malta Declaration on Libyan migration crisis brings €31 billion to Africa

EU leaders endorse Central Mediterranean Route Migration Plan in Malta

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With the Malta Declaration being endorsed by the majority of the 28 heads of state and government, the EU charts a solution to the recent difficult situation in Libya. The bloc looks forward to another successful outcome similar to the EU-Turkey agreement.

The record number of 181,000 irregular migrants pushed the EU to close the Central Mediterranean migration path, similar to the closure of the Western Balkan route last year, which ended the wave-through approach from Greece to the Northwest.

According to the plan that the European Commission tabled on Jan. 25, along with the bilateral agreement between Italy and Libya, Libya would have been forced to control their borders and stem the migratory flow towards Europe, mainly Italy.

Foreign Affairs head Federica Mogherini is stepping up the bloc’s efforts to stabilise the situation in Libya.

According to the Valletta Action Plan, the EU is strengthening the mainstreaming of migration within its Official Development Assistance for Africa. Under the plan, financial aid amounts to €31 billion during this financial period. Some of the above actions can be funded by projects already underway; notably projects funded by the EU Trust Fund for Africa are an appropriate source of revenue, which mobilises €1,8 billion from the EU budget and €152 million from member state contributions.

The Commission will also contribute an additional €200 million to cover the most urgent funding needs throughout 2017. Migration-related projects concerning Libya will be prioritised.

All sides tried to ensure the humanitarian side of the story was properly addressed before the informal summit began. The EU leaders, together with the UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) sought to ensure adequate reception capacities and conditions in Libya for migrants while committing to support the IOM in assisted voluntary return activities.

The top priority of the Malta Declaration remains EU borders. The training, equipment and support to the Libyan national coast guard and other relevant agencies will be further discussed on Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council back in Brussels.

On this, “complementary EU training programmes must be rapidly stepped up, both in intensity and numbers, starting with those already undertaken by Operation SOPHIA and building on its experience,” according to the EU leaders.

The European Council will review the progress of the Maltese Declaration in March and June on the basis of a report from the Maltese Presidency.