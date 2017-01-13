Malta at the helm

For the first time since joining the European Union in 2004, Malta has assumed the bloc’s rotating six-month presidency

Between January and June, the most densely populated member of the EU will be challenged to address, resolve and further progress on some of the biggest issues facing the bloc like migration and tax avoidance. However, Malta’s inherited presidency priorities might challenge its ability to push the agenda further.

For instance, the Panama Papers, leaked in April 2016, contain the names of Malta’s no-portfolio minister Konrad Mizzi (who served as Energy Minister at the time of the revelations) and the Prime Minister’s chief-of-staff Keith Schembri, who appeared to have offshore interests, casting doubts on Malta’s willingness to push through EU anti-money laundering and tax reforms.

According to the presidency’s to do list, Malta has been left with the agenda of screening third-country jurisdictions for a future EU blacklist of tax havens, a reform that was only half-way completed by the Slovak Presidency. It is also really interesting that tax reform is off the Maltese agenda, which was presented during the official kickstart of the presidency in Valletta on January 11.

Key points

As for Malta’s own priorities, it has outlined six key points: migration, the Single Market, security, social inclusion, Europe’s neighbourhood and maritime.

Malta’s twin objectives on migration are to push for the swift implementation of measures that have already been agreed upon, and to ensure that the issue remains at the top of the political agenda.

The new presidency’s concrete objectives include the strengthening and streamlining of the Common European Asylum System, in order to achieve a fairer distribution of migration burden among member states, along with the delineation of member states’ for examining asylum applications on the amended Dublin Regulation. Another key piece of the reform will be the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) transformation into a fully-fledged European agency. EASO, founded in 2011, is the decentralised EU institution that is located in Malta.

“Malta wants to push for a holistic approach to migration, including both the internal and external aspect. In this spirit we will follow up on what was agreed upon at the Valletta Summit on Migration,” according to the presidency.

It was in Valletta, back in November 2015 (long before the EU-Turkey statement was agreed) that EU leaders, along with delegations from African countries, representatives of international organisations such as INTERPOL, the League of Arab States (LAS), FRONTEX, the African Union Commission and U.N.-affiliated organisations, committed “to address the root causes of irregular migration and forced displacement”.

However, Malta’s own migration policies continue to raise questions about its commitment. Since 2014, the country has been issuing Maltese passports to third-country nationals who are willing to dig deep into their pockets. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s spokesman Kurt Farrugia provided data last year that showed Malta has raked in at least €200m through this passport scheme. According to Farrugia, some 700 passports had been issued to third-country nationals at the time. Maltese official have defended the programme in the past, arguing that applicants are “thoroughly scrutinised”.

On the Digital Single Market strategy (the “EU’s greatest asset,” according to the Maltese), summer is expected to find Europeans enjoying the full elimination of roaming charges. Progress is also expected to be made towards ensuring that consumers who seek to purchase services or products in another EU country, either online or in person, will not be “geoblocked,” discriminated against based on nationality or country of residence.

SMEs should expect the enabling of development of more funding sources through action on the Capital Markets Union. On Growth and jobs, the extension in time and doubling of financial capacity of the European Fund for Strategic Investment through EFSI 2.0 relaunch, is expected to help mobilise private investment while making smart use of scarce budgetary resources.

The Energy Efficiency package review, along with energy supply security, is expected to be another debating point.

Security and social policy

On security, terrorism remains on the top of every presidency’s agenda, as shortly before Malta took over, another EU capital, Berlin, was brutally attacked. Therefore, the Maltese Presidency is expected contribute towards concrete progress on proposals that address regional and global challenges, through “effective diplomacy”, along with the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Malta is expected to follow up on the Commission’s EU Security Roadmap to enhance the exchange and management of information including interoperability solutions for databases used by national law and border management authorities. Slovak Presidency left the fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive still on the table, where a political agreement is desperately needed.

The new EU entry-exit system and EU Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will need to further progress on legislative procedure as to determine the eligibility of all visa-exempt third country nationals to travel and move within the Schengen Area.

Social policy could not be off the agenda. “Work will be guided by close consultation with social partners, civil society and citizens in order to advance gender equality and rights of minorities and vulnerable groups,” suggests the Maltese Presidency. Its main goals will be the improvement of participation of women in the labour market. On this direction, the Proposal for a Directive on improving gender balance among directors of companies listed on stock exchanges is on the plan.

Gender-based violence will be tackled, by exchanging best practices and information on existing legislation. Malta is also expected to hold a Ministerial Level Conference on LGBTIQ issues in order to further explore the Commission’s roadmap on this area, challenging Vera Jourova, the corresponding European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality.

Aware of the potential ripple effects of instability beyond Europe’s borders, the Maltese Presidency will focus EU engagement on the stabilisation of the neighbourhood. Stabilisation of Libya, support of EU and international efforts for the resumption of the Middle East Peace Process between Israel and Palestine, are Malta’s top Foreign Affairs priorities.

Ensuring that the democratic transition in Tunisia remains on track, contributing to the EU and international efforts to address the Syrian conflict and deepening the relationship between the EU and the League of Arab States, are all issues that Malta is expected to address during its six-year stint at the helm. The Presidency will also seek to revitalise relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

On Eastern Neighbourhood enlargement, with respect to supporting Ukraine and ensuring cooperation with Russia on issues of global and regional concern, the issue remains important for Malta.

Maritime could not be off Malta’s agenda, as according to the legislative priorities of an outward-looking island nation in the southern Mediterranean, sustainability and continuing development of the maritime sector, under the EU Integrated Maritime Policy are important.

International Ocean Governance is expected to be formally put on Malta’s agenda, to ensure that an EU policy will further improve the international ocean governance framework and the sustainability of oceans.

Early on, the launch of Western Mediterranean Sea Basin Initiative is expected in order to build on existing structures, within the context of the Blue Economy and improve maritime governance.