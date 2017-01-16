Mali’s president hails Hollande

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

France’s President Francois Hollande was the most “loyal and sincere” of French presidents in his dealings with Africa, according to Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. He addressed Hollande as “Brother Francois” at the end of the Africa-France summit in Bamako.

The summit marked Hollande’s last trip to Africa before stepping down as president.

As reported by Radio France Internationale, Mali’s president thanked Hollande for ordering the Serval military operation to fight an alliance of Islamist rebels and Tuareg separatists four years ago.

“The Malian people and I, myself, will never forget what Mali owes you,” he told the outgoing French president.

Hollande warned, however, that the battle against armed Islamists will be long, “because we have before us terrorist groups particularly well armed and determined to destabilise the entire region.”

Commenting on a controversy that broke out as the summit began, Hollande promised that the results of an inquiry into the killing of a Malian boy by French troops in the north of the country will be presented “at the end of the month or at the beginning of February”.

“We have nothing to hide,” he said.

Some 30 heads of state gathered in Bamako along with representatives of international organisations.

In related news, FRANCE 24 reported that France has trained more than 20,000 African soldiers every year since 2013, according to a French diplomatic source. By 2020, the number of French-trained troops is expected to reach 25,000 a year. The training aims to minimise the need for future military interventions in African conflicts, such as those launched in Mali and the Central African Republic in 2013.