A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred about 77 miles off the coast of Lucea, Jamaica, and just to the south of Cuba. The epicenter was underwater in the Caribbean Sea.

Experts warned that aftershocks will continue to rock the region for several weeks or months. The US’ Geological Survey said the epicenter was about 6 miles underwater, between Jamaica and Cuba. The vibrations could be felt all the way to Miami.

They also said the earthquake happened due to the interaction between the Caribbean tectonic plate and the North American plate.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but some offices were temporarily evacuated in Miami and parts of Jamaica. Damage and the formation of sinkholes were reported in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. Officials warned of possible “hazardous tsunami waves”.

Earthquakes are not uncommon for the region, but most measure less than a 3.0 magnitude.