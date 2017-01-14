Major anti-terror Police raid in Abdeslam’s Molenbeek neighbourhood

New Europe / Alexandros Michailidis
Anti-terror squad officer pictured during Police raid on terror suspects at rue Delaunoy in Molenbeek, Brussels, 14 Jan. 2017

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 22:27 January 14, 2017
Updated 22:30 January 14, 2017

Four or more houses were searched by police forces on Molenbeek area on Saturday night, under snowfall.

Molenbeek’s streets under blockage as the Belgian Police has launched a major anti-terror operation, at the same street where the first operations took place, last March.

It was almost a year ago when Police first launched an anti-terror operation at the heart of Molenbeek, at rue Delaunoy corner with rue Ransfort. It was only days later when Salah Abdeslam was arrested at rue des Quatre Vents, just a couple of blocks away.

Police raid on terror suspects at rue Delaunoy in Molenbeek, Brussels, 14 Jan. 2017 New Europe / Alexandros Michailidis

Police operations were assisted by a helicopter, that has also spotted flying overhead Brussels, late  Saturday.

Police searched apartments situated at the broader area. Google maps

The area of Molenbeek has gained worldwide reputation, being linked to several major terrorist incidents, those of Paris at 2015  which killed 130 people, and the more recent in Brussels at 2016, leaving 32 dead.

Molenbeek streets blocked by police. New Europe / Alexandros Michailidis

