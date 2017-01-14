Major anti-terror Police raid in Abdeslam’s Molenbeek neighbourhood

Molenbeek’s streets under blockage as the Belgian Police has launched a major anti-terror operation, at the same street where the first operations took place, last March.
It was almost a year ago when Police first launched an anti-terror operation at the heart of Molenbeek, at rue Delaunoy corner with rue Ransfort. It was only days later when Salah Abdeslam was arrested at rue des Quatre Vents, just a couple of blocks away.
Police operations were assisted by a helicopter, that has also spotted flying overhead Brussels, late Saturday.
The area of Molenbeek has gained worldwide reputation, being linked to several major terrorist incidents, those of Paris at 2015 which killed 130 people, and the more recent in Brussels at 2016, leaving 32 dead.