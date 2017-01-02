Madrid and Barcelona remain on collision course

DAVID BORRAT
(FILE) - A file photograph showing Catalonian regional government president Carles Puigdemont giving a speech during the 30th anniversary of the Catalonian Fund of Cooperation to the Development in Girona, Catalonia, Spain on 15 December 2016. Media reports on 01 January 2017 state that Carles Puigdemont said in an end of year televised message that there would be a 'legal and binding referendum' for independence from Spain next year.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 11:36 January 2, 2017
Updated 11:41 January 2, 2017

The Catalan regional government insists an independence referendum will take place, even if it is illegal

The Catalan regional government continues a course towards secession in defiance of the Spanish Constitutional Court.

In his New Year address, Catalan Premier Carles Puigdemont promised to proceed with a “legal and binding” referendum on independence in 2017, two weeks after Spain’s Constitutional Court proclaimed such a referendum illegal.

In November 2015, the Catalan regional Parliament approved by a roadmap for independence that included what is now considered an illegal referendum, scheduled to take place in September 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has made clear that he will not allow such a referendum to take place.

The Spanish Constitutional Court has warned that the speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, and the Catalan Premier, Carles Puigdemont, are legally liable if such referendum takes place.

Meanwhile, the Catalan High Court (TSJC) moved in October to prosecute the former Catalan premier, Artur Mas, who left office in January 2016. Artur Mas is accused of organizing an informal independence referendum in November 2014.

At his trial, the former Catalan premier argued that he did, in fact, abandon the organization of the referendum when the injunction was issued, leaving “volunteers” to take over. Mas now faces a 10-year ban from politics for gross disobedience and perversion of justice.

