Macron’s team and EU minister set for European election battle

EPA-EFE//JULIEN DE ROSA
Click for full view

French Member of the La Republique En Marche (LaREM) party and candidate for the European elections Nathalie Loiseau delivers a speech during a European elections campaign rally in Paris, 26 March 2019.

Author
Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Read Next

Published 07:08 March 28, 2019
Updated 04:04 March 28, 2019

Macron’s team and EU minister set for European election battle

By Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

France’s European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau resigned on 26 March in order to lead French President Emmanuel Macron‘s centrist party list ahead of the European parliamentary elections in May.

The ‘Renaissance’ campaign launched by Macron’s La Republique En Marche! party will be jointly led by Loiseau and environmentalist Pascal Canfin, who will occupy the second position on the list.

The En Marche platform is characterised by Macron’s call for “a Europe of freedom that protects our values, our democracy…that looks after our social model and our environment, and a Europe of progress, which shows the way.”

Also included on the party’s list is the director of the House of Europe in Rennes, Marie-Pierre Vedrenne , the president of Jeunes Agriculteurs (JA) Jérémy Decerle, the navigator Catherine Chabaud, Senator Agir Fabienne Keller and journalist Bernard Guetta. The campaign manager, Stéphane Séjourné, is in 7th place, and Gilles Boyer, the political adviser to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, is in 12th position. The 18th place belongs to Pascal Durand, who was national secretary of Europe Ecology for the Greens (EELV) from 2012 to 2013.
Italy’s Sandro Gozi, the undersecretary for European affairs,  and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are also on Macron’s list which polls suggest could win around 23% of the vote,  meaning En March! could have 24 seats in the European Parliament.

The candidates on the list will look to further highlight Macron’s ideological platform that he published on 5 March in various newspapers in all of the 28 EU countries, including an English-language version carried exclusively by New Europe in Belgium, which called for the establishment of a European minimum wage and a “European preference” in competition to protect against foreign interference and cyber-attacks,.

“A number of populist forces are going up in Europe and we are going to fight them. We want to be a progressive, determined, central proposal, “said Loiseau on 26 March, alongside several other candidates.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+