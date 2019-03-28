Macron’s team and EU minister set for European election battle

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

France’s European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau resigned on 26 March in order to lead French President Emmanuel Macron‘s centrist party list ahead of the European parliamentary elections in May.

The ‘Renaissance’ campaign launched by Macron’s La Republique En Marche! party will be jointly led by Loiseau and environmentalist Pascal Canfin, who will occupy the second position on the list.

The En Marche platform is characterised by Macron’s call for “a Europe of freedom that protects our values, our democracy…that looks after our social model and our environment, and a Europe of progress, which shows the way.”

Also included on the party’s list is the director of the House of Europe in Rennes, Marie-Pierre Vedrenne , the president of Jeunes Agriculteurs (JA) Jérémy Decerle, the navigator Catherine Chabaud, Senator Agir Fabienne Keller and journalist Bernard Guetta. The campaign manager, Stéphane Séjourné, is in 7th place, and Gilles Boyer, the political adviser to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, is in 12th position. The 18th place belongs to Pascal Durand, who was national secretary of Europe Ecology for the Greens (EELV) from 2012 to 2013.

Italy’s Sandro Gozi, the undersecretary for European affairs, and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are also on Macron’s list which polls suggest could win around 23% of the vote, meaning En March! could have 24 seats in the European Parliament.

The candidates on the list will look to further highlight Macron’s ideological platform that he published on 5 March in various newspapers in all of the 28 EU countries, including an English-language version carried exclusively by New Europe in Belgium, which called for the establishment of a European minimum wage and a “European preference” in competition to protect against foreign interference and cyber-attacks,.

“A number of populist forces are going up in Europe and we are going to fight them. We want to be a progressive, determined, central proposal, “said Loiseau on 26 March, alongside several other candidates.