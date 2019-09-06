A French initiative to salvage the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is met with resistance both in Iran and Washington.

The EU has so far been unable to counterbalance US economic sanctions in a manner that will satisfy Iran.

An EU plan to launch a Special Purpose Vehicle that will facilitate barter trade between Iran and the world hinges on Iran’s willingness to abide by international standards against money laundering and terrorism. The European SPV would initially focus on food and medicine, that is, products not targeted by US sanctions.

But what is on offer is not sufficient to keep Iran on board.

The SPV scheme requires setting up a shadow SPV in Tehran. The Central Bank of Iran listed such an SPV vehicle in March – referred to as Iran’s Special Trade and Finance Instrument for Europe (INTEX) – but insists this should be widened in scope to include oil trade transactions, against Washington’s policy.

Furthermore, while the Iranian parliament has passed legislation that adopts measures to counter funding terrorism, Tehran will not give up its commitment to funding Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is also under U.S. sanctions, Reuters reports.

At the recent G7 summit in Biarritz, Britain and Germany were willing to entertain a French initiative that envisages the extension of a $15bn credit line to Tehran, as a form of “compensation” to Iran for economic sanctions.

The program assumes Washington’s consent, which is not a given.

In a telephone conference on Wednesday, the US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland said the U.S. government was studying President Macron’s proposal but has yet and would not comment further at this time. Washington, Sondland said, remains committed to “maximum pressure” but ultimately it is in President’s Trump’s discretion to define the scope of this policy.

Iran has yet to commit to the French initiative.

Tehran has given the EU a September 6 deadline before suspending commitments it has honoured since 2015. Addressing a Cabinet meeting in Tehran Wednesday, President Rouhani warned that the “third step” will see the Iranian nuclear program proceed with an “extraordinary accelerated” pace.

From an Iranian perspective, what is required is an oil export quota, not an EU loan.

“The Islamic Republic will fully resume its JCPOA compliance only if it is allowed to sell its oil and gain full access to the income with no limitations,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Tasnimnews on Wednesday.