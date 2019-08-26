Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif was invited on Saturday to meet G7 officials, but not Americans.

G7 leaders gave French President Emmanuel Macron an informal mandate to de-escalate tension, bridging the gap between US and EU allies. According to Reuters, the French President will act as a G7 emissary, conveying messages and engaging with Iran.

Apparently, direct negotiations with the Trump administration were out of the question, although France still hopes to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal. The US President indicated on Sunday that he was happy with President Macron to reach out to Tehran to diffuse tension, but there was no possibility of reaching a compromise.

Zarif met with President Macron on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday, a development that Chancellor Angela Merkel called “a parallel event” that was not part of the G7 summit.

In talks with Tehran on Friday, Macron proposed to Iran an economic compensation mechanism, while hinting that some US sanctions could be lifted. Iran is said to demand guaranteed oil export ranging from 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1,5 million bpd. US sanctions have slowed production to as low as 100,000bdb in July.

The Trump administration has made no commitment to easing sanctions. In fact, the US has vowed to increase its monitoring of military presence in the Gulf, leading a four-nation maritime mission focusing on Iranian activity in the Strait of Hormuz. The mission joined by Australia, Bahrain, and the UK will protect oil tankers that transit the Strait. The Strait is a strategic passage for 16% of global crude and 30% of refined oil supply.

Meanwhile, there is little doubt that tension is escalating in the Gulf.

Iran downed a second US military drone last Tuesday in Yemen, according to a statement by a Houthi military spokesman on al-Marirah TV. US Central Command said that authorities were investigating the Iranian claim but military sources confirmed the news to Washington Post. The first US drone was downed by Iran in June over the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions escalated further last week when Gibraltarian authorities released an Iranian supertanker seized by the British Royal Marines on July 4. British authorities believed the vessel was bound to Syria, thereby violating an EU oil embargo. The tanker was released when Iranian authorities offered assurances that the vessel would not be heading to Iran, despite US attempts to detain the vessel.