The French president belatedly made public his proposal for a French commissioner: Sylvie Goulard, the ex-MEP to cope back to Brussels.

Emmanuel Macron’s belated announcement comes a couple of days late, as the European Commission president-elect, Ursula von der Leyen has already started interviewing the member states’ candidates. Proposing a woman for the position is another step on behalf of France to assist the German incoming Commission chief to achieve the much advertised gender balance.

On this impeccable resume, there is a shadow on the board: the case of the French Democratic Movement (MoDem) parliamentary assistants who had led Sylvie Goulard to deviate from the first Edouard Philippe government at the end of the 2017 French elections.

Goulard was appointed defence minister in 2017, when Edouard Philippe’s first government was formed, before quickly resigning, following the start of this investigation.

The 54-year-old economic expert, who worked in former Commission chief Romano Prodi’s cabinet, could be in the running to oversee a potentially new Directorate-General (DG) , that of defence. After all she does not only share the German language knowledge with Ursula von der Leyen, but also the service at the Ministry of Defense.