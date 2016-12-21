Macron: the most popular politician in France

Emmanuel Macron is the most popular politician in France and leads over his conservative rival, Francois Fillon, leaving Marine Le Pen fourth according to an Odoxa poll for L’Express magazine.
Despite losing the primaries of the centre-right Republicans, Allain Juppe remains more popular than Fillon in the general public.
The poll takes place periodically every month, with this survey conducted between on December 14-15.
In the poll published on Tuesday, Macron leads with 35%, Juppe follows with 33%, Fillon follows with 31%, and Le Pen is trailing with 27%.
However, when it comes to voting intentions, polls continue to project Fillon and Le Pen coming first and second in the first round of the Presidential elections in April, with Fillon winning overwhelmingly in the second round in May.