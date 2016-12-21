Macron: the most popular politician in France

IAN LANGSDON
Click for full view

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron issues a statement after officially handing in his resignation letter to French President Francois Hollande, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, 30 August 2016. According to French media reports, Macron has resigned his post to focus on his political movement 'En Marche'. French media also speculate that he will be a candidate in the 2017 French presidential elections.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 11:59 December 21, 2016
Updated 12:00 December 21, 2016

Macron: the most popular politician in France

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Emmanuel Macron is the most popular politician in France and leads over his conservative rival, Francois Fillon, leaving Marine Le Pen fourth according to an Odoxa poll for L’Express magazine.

Despite losing the primaries of the centre-right Republicans, Allain Juppe remains more popular than Fillon in the general public.

The poll takes place periodically every month, with this survey conducted between on December 14-15.

In the poll published on Tuesday, Macron leads with 35%, Juppe follows with 33%, Fillon follows with 31%, and Le Pen is trailing with 27%.

However, when it comes to voting intentions, polls continue to project Fillon and Le Pen coming first and second in the first round of the Presidential elections in April, with Fillon winning overwhelmingly in the second round in May.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Trump's election sees an unprecedented electors defection