Macron introduces labour reform bill that can “make or break” his Presidency

Emmanuel Macron is bracing to deliver on his key campaign promise of a labour market overhaul. On Thursday he will present in Parliament a bill that could make or break his Presidency.

Emmanuel Macron campaigned on the promise to take on the totemic 35-hour week, to end job-for-life careers in the civil service, and intends to cap compensation for fired workers.

In addition, Macron promotes sectoral and firm based negotiations rather than national collective bargaining and wants to make it harder for unions to take strike action.

On Wednesday, France’s employers federation (MEDEF) urged the President to stay the course, even against his tumbling popularity and union unrest. Addressing the annual employers’ conference, MEDEF’s President Pierre Gattaz called for the simplification of the labour code, moving towards an easy-fire, easy-hire model.

The left wing CGT union has already announced strike action on September 12. However, the union movement is politically fragmented. The head of the third biggest union in France (FO), Jean-Claude Mailly, told Les Echoes daily that he was satisfied with the consultation process and would not join strike action. The same views are echoed by the CFDT union.

Currently, unemployment stands at 9,5% in France, the lowest