Macron “hand in hand with Germany” with defense as No.1 priority

Published 15:41 June 22, 2017
Terrorism, migration, defense and the modernization of trade instruments on the top f the agenda of the French president Emmanuel Macron.

“I want clear conclusions about the defense fund,” said Macron, only to add that France “is working hand in hand with Germany” and that would “speak with one voice” at the European Council.

Macron comes to Brussels just a few days after he opened Paris Air Show, a move that shows how strongly he aims to promote France’s defense aeronautic business. “Europe is not only an idea, it’s a project, an ambition,” said the French president, focusing on the idea of a “Europe that protects”.

