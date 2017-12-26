M5S gets a 6 points lead in polls as Italian elections near

Italian Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) attends the forum 'The Today and Tomorrow's Competitive Strategies' organized by 'The European House - Ambrosetti' at Villa d'Este in Cernobbio, Italy, 03 September 2017.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 12:18 December 26, 2017
Italy’s 5-Star Movement (MS5) is leading the latest Ixe’s poll by 6 percentage points.

Although the MS5 is reaching the 30% threshold, it is still unclear how the opposition party can form a government. Meanwhile, it is assumed that the ruling Democratic Party (PD) could form a coalition with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Throughout December PD is in the region of 23 pp., that is, the lowest in a decade. However, their perspective centre-right partner has reached the region of 16 pp in December. Given the surge of Lega Nord (12 pp.) and Fratelli D’ Italia (Brothers of Italy, 5pp.), the dominant part of the government may well be the right.

Meanwhile, the left continues to fragment, with the main Free and Equal (LeU) breakaway group in the region of 7.3 pp.

