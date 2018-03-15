Lufthansa reaps home market monopoly premium

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany’s national airline Lufthansa posted record profits for 2017, benefitting from low fuel prices but also the collapse of its main rival, Air Berlin.

The company’s revenue soared by 12,4% to €35,6bn; operating profits soared by an astonishing 70% to €2,9bn. The company’s dividend will soar by 60%.

Lufthansa has seen its shares surge by 85% over the last year, as it has secured a near monopoly in the service of its home market. When Lufthansa took over about 50% of Air Berlin’s assets in October 2017 – planes and airport slots – competing airlines noted the company looked poised to consolidate 95% of Europe’s biggest market.

To address concerns, Lufthansa had to give up Air Berlin’s Niki carrier, acquired from Air Berlin.

The company and its subsidiaries – Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels Airlines, and Austrian Airlines — has recently overcome an industrial crisis. As aviation is plagued by a shortage of pilots, Lufthansa was able to settle with its 5,400 pilots with a single one-off payment of €582 million.