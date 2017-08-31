Low-cost carriers argue Air Berlin’s insolvency is “a ploy” to benefit Lufthansa

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany’s bailout of the insolvent Air Berlin carrier is being treated as a ploy to promote the interests of Lufthansa.

Lufthansa is the German national airline owned 60% by institutional investors and is considered the biggest in Europe. Taking over the second biggest company in Germany would consolidate its dominant position in its home market and give the company and add to its outreach in the Middle East and North Africa. For the same reason, Air Berlin is treated as a major prize by a number of competitors seeking a bigger sare of the German market.

Air Berlin’s hard landing

Lufthansa has expressed an interest to integrate Air Berlin as a whole, that is, planes, crew, as well as take-off and landing slots at airports such as Düsseldorf, Berlin Tegel, Munich, and Hamburg. Air Berlin’s insolvency means that Lufthansa can take over the company without its outstanding debt.

Air Berlin has not made a profit since 2008 and has amassed an outstanding debt pile to the tune of €1,2 bn. The company was taken over by Etihad in 2011. In April, the Abu Dhabi company provided additional liquidity of €250 million and pledged continued support for the company until October 2018. But, the Abu Dhabi company eventually backed down.

Earlier this month, Etihad withdraw its support as there was no positive prognosis on the company’s market share and profitability. For many, this was a long overdue decision. Air Berlin passengers in August were down 25% compared to the same time last year. A deteriorating level of service has caused delays and the company has paid millions in compensation to customers.

The German government has now stepped in with a €150 million bridge loan, keeping the company afloat while Lufthansa negotiates a takeover of its operations.

Competition

However, Lufthansa is hardly the only bidder.

Europe’s biggest airlines have been making their bids for a share in one of Europe’s biggest aviation markets. On Wednesday, Ryanair moved to withdraw its interest in the company.

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said that Air Berlin’s insolvency is a ploy to allow Lufthansa to take over Air Berlin without its debt. The low-cost carrier Germania has made similar allegations and protests state support of Air Berlin, with whom it has been competing for years for North African and Middle Eastern routes.

Both low-cost carriers have asked Germany’s Federal Cartel Office to investigate the allegations, while the Irish low-cost company is taking its case to the European Commission. Ryanair and Germania would like to see Air Berlin liquidated, in which case it would be interested to buy specific assets.

Air Berlin’s insolvency means that Lufthansa can take over the company without its outstanding debt. And for Air Berlin insiders and the unions, Lufthansa makes the most appealing proposition. Even before Air Berlin declared insolvency, 38 its crewed planes were leased by Lufthansa. Weeks before the elections, the trade unions are keen to keep jobs and avoid Ryanair’s bid. Across Europe, the Irish company has a reputation for cost-saving by undercutting collective bargaining.

Still, according to Reuters, Lufthansa will not have an open field. EasyJet and Condor are a still considering a bid.