From London, Macron lays red carpet for banks, academics, and researchers

The Independent French candidate is willing to welcome EU academics and researchers, as well as banks and the business community

Following discussions with the British Prime Minister Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron invited banks, researchers, and academics to relocate to France.

Banks and talent

Asked by the BBC if he wanted banks to move to Paris after Brexit, he said: “I want banks, talents, researchers, academics, and so on.”

Indeed, HSBC has said it is willing to move 1,000 jobs to Paris, while Citigroup is considering Frankfurt

Speaking outside No.10 in Downing Street, the independent Presidential candidate told the BBC that France and the EU are “a very attractive space” and announced he would be taking a series of initiatives to attract talented people working in Britain to go to France.

No favours

Commenting on the overall Brexit negotiation, he told reporters that “Brexit cannot lead to a kind of optimization of Britain’s relationship with the rest of Europe. An exit is an exit,” Reuters reports.

He underscored he wanted a “fair execution” of Brexit and there would be no “unfair advantages” for the U.K.

However, the Presidential candidate also expressed the hope for deeper bilateral cooperation with Britain on defense. Although “nothing will be the same” he expects mutual interests can be protected.

Commenting on the 200,000 French citizens living in London, Macron said he would be looking closely at the reciprocal agreements with the U.K, but hopes that he can create a more attractive business environment for their repatriation.

Since David Cameron promised to “roll out the red carpet” to French businesses wanting to avoid high corporate tax rates in June 2012, France has been happy to reciprocate.

Tangible Presidency prospects

In some polls Mr Macron is second after Marine Le Pen for the first round of the French Presidential elections. The 39-year old could become the next President of the Republic if he makes it to the second round. Macron’s biggest opponent thus far is the center-right candidate, Francois Fillon who remains a strong contender despite his embroilment with a fake parliamentary jobs scandal.