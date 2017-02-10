London and Dublin commit to a soft border that hardens by the day

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Legal experts are concerned that an open border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland is not possible after Brexit, The Irish Times reported on Monday. The left-nationalist opposition agrees. But, the Irish and the British governments are committed to “an invisible border.”

But, will “a commitment” suffice to keep the island united for all social and economic purposes, a notion that after all underpins peace since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. The answer is probably now.

Borders of Ireland, Border of the Single Market

Last week, the British Prime Minister Theresa May presented a white paper on Brexit to parliament. The British Brexit plan foresees U.K’s exit from the single market and the Custom’s Union, which makes border controls inevitable.

EU customs and trade lawyers Michael Lux and Eric Pickett wrote that an envisaged “special deal” between Ireland and the U.K is unlikely. “When the UK exits the customs union of the EU, the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland will become an external customs Border,” they wrote in the Irish examiner. So far, there have not been any legal experts arguing otherwise in public.

Political will versus legal reality

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Enda Kenny has repeatedly argued that the Common Travel Area on the island will not give way to a hard border. Politically, it’s hard to do anything but argue, commit, and wish. After all, Brexit negotiations will take some time and, in all likelihood, a transition deal for the U.K would probably entail a fair bit of Ireland.

Peace on the island was very much founded on the idea that people and goods will pass uninterrupted across a frontier and no one would like to rock the boat, Brussels included. But, that political imperative is legally hard to achieve. The legal experts point out that Irish Customs will have to perform risk-based checks on cargoes and individuals to protect the Republic’s financial interests. The UK will reciprocate.

The result will be the disruption of the economy. For example, yogurt manufacturers producing with milk from the Republic, producing in Northern Ireland, and distributing across the island will have to review their business model to limit border crossings. Cross-border shopping will also be reduced. Commuting will be reduced. Brexit means Brexit.

Politics means politics

In politics, if you cannot avoid a bomb explosion you try to make sure it does not take off in your hands. In Ireland, the Republican nationalist opposition has made a case for a referendum for Northern Ireland’s unification with the Republic and reiterates that Brexit means hard border. And they wait.

Characteristically, the former vice president of the party, Pat Doherty, told Dublin’s joint parliamentary committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement that “there is no such thing as a soft border… just soft words.”

On Thursday, the Irish foreign minister Charlie Flanagan Ireland asked EU negotiators to keep the border across the island “invisible.” He also reiterated that Ireland does not want the U.K to be made “an example,” or “a whipping boy.”

EU’s Brexit chief negotiator, Michel Barnier responded that member states understand the “priorities and anxieties” of people in Ireland. The European Parliament’s negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, has accepted an Irish invitation to visit the border. The hearts of Barnier and Verhofstadt may yet soften, but will that soften the border one wonders.

In practical terms, how all that good will in Brussels, Dublin, and London will resolve the legal hurdle of a hard Brexit remains a mystery. If there is a resolution, it has yet to be described. By the end of the Brexit negotiations, Ireland’s 500km border with the U.K is likely to harden, disrupting lives socially and economically, and possibly rejuvenating a nationalist movement. In the meantime, everyone can argue that it is possible to negotiate a deal that is right and fair for everybody.