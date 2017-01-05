We’ll Always Have Paris in Fall

A majority of French opposed to “burkini” on their beaches

Indian minister tells female tourists not to wear short skirts (for their own good)

Western Sahara not part of Morocco: EU Court

Romanian president rejects the nomination of the first Muslim prime minister of an EU country

Dutch fertility clinic admits to 26 possible “mistakes”

EU to recruit hackers in crackdown on drug trafficking online

Samsung to release the results of Galaxy Note 7 probe

London becomes the 15th European city linked to China by train

IS claims responsibility for Istanbul nightclub attack

Denmark arrests the daughter of South Korea’s “Rasputin”

Netanyahu admits to “gifts” but denies corruption charges

The conviction of a soldier for manslaughter divides Israel

An EU grandfather policy for against state aid and anti-competitive practice?

Commission troubled over tobacco traceability and security bids

‘Winds of Change’ by Jaime Quesado

Empowering the next generation

Eight years later, Obama bars Arctic oil, gas leasing

Gazprom set to boost gas flows through Nord Stream, Opal pipes

Putin sees US, Japanese interest in Russian energy sector

UN says Iran committed to nuclear deal

Gazprom boosts daily gas exports to Europe to record levels

Gazprom: record European demand for gas shows need for a new pipeline

Oil prices hit 18-month highs before falling on strong dollar

Russia pushes ahead with Power of Siberia pipeline

India predicts it will exceed Paris renewable energy target

Solar is cheaper than coal

Trump places oil lobbyist in charge of DOE and signals environmentalists purge

Former Brussels chief says EU not a utopia

EU takes stance on Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara

Ukraine threatens to put Le Pen on blacklist following Crimea comments

NGOs ask Parliament to reject Oettinger’s new nomination

EU needs to show solidarity in dealing with refugees

