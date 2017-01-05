London becomes the 15th European city linked to China by train

A train set off from Yiwu from the eastern Zhejiang province in China bound for Barking, east London on Wednesday morning; its arrival is expected in 18 days, Xinhua reports.
Upon it return it will carry bags and household items.
The freight service covers 12,000 miles. Similar services have been set up with 15 metropoles around Europe, including Madrid, Warsaw, and Hamburg. The route via France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan can carry freight quicker than sea vessels, but also more expensively.
For the moment, various railway gauges also cause delays as trains need to change along the route and some containers removed or reloaded. But, the plan for a global logistics infrastructure connecting the world to China (OBOR) launched in 2013 is changing international trade at a pace faster than European publics can assimilate.