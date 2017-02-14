Lloyds Bank sets up shop in Berlin

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Lloyds Bank is setting up shop in Berlin, having considered Amsterdam and Frankfurt, Reuters reported on Monday.

The move will allow the Lloyds to retain uninterrupted access to the Single European Market after Brexit. In Berlin, Lloyds operate under the Royal Bank of Scotland brand offering savings accounts, investment banking services, and car loans.

Lloyds leads the way for retail banking, with UBS and HSBC intending to follow the trend of setting up subsidiaries in the Continent, probably in Frankfurt. The insurance sector has moved earlier, thus far opting for Dublin.

For retail banking, the issue at hand is holding on to their EU clients and maintaining access to the European payments system.

In choosing Berlin, Lloyds will merely have to upscale the status of its present management team.