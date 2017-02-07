Lithuania MEP courts America’s techies

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Lithuania’s MEP Antanas Guoga sent out letters to US technology companies and industry associations to remind them about the European Union’s respect for cultural diversity and invited them to explore the possibility to reallocate their businesses to the EU, particularly to her homeland.

In his letter, Guoga also drew attention to his motion for the resolution on fighting discrimination based on race, religion and nationality. It was signed by MEPs from six major political groups in the European Parliament.

“What would either America’s or Europe’s tech industry be like without immigrants? It would lose its competitive advantage because talents and creativity come from diverse cultures”, said Guoga, reminding that immigrants have founded more than half of the Silicon Valley companies between 1995 and 2005.

“Steve Jobs was born to a Syrian Muslim immigrant. Tinder, Dropbox, Ebay, were founded or co-founded by Iranian-Americans. Talents flourish, create global companies in the environment that respects fundamental human rights, rule of law, international agreements. If the US cannot ensure non-discriminatory environment for their highly professional talents, Europe invites American tech companies, start-ups to explore the possibility to reallocate their business to the EU, especially to my country Lithuania”, explained Guoga.

Promoting Lithuania for businesses, Guoga said his country is a top destination in the EU in terms of both its broadband speed and fibre-to-premises penetration. In 2015, the country was voted first globally for fulfilling business requirements for communication technology by the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook and was the fastest in Europe to recover after the economic crisis.

“It is also worth mentioning Lithuania’s progressive approach to fintech regulation and the continuously growing multilingual talent pool of this sub-sector witnessed by operations of established financial giants and ambitious start-ups alike”, said the Lithuanian MEP.

Additionally, Lithuanian capital Vilnius ranks amongst Top 10 European cities best for starting a business (by inc.com). It takes only three days to fully setup in Vilnius. Lithuania is ranked 20th in the world according to Doing Business rankings, and is amongst world leaders in ease of starting a business, registering property and enforcing contracts.

“But most importantly, Lithuania is ready to go an extra mile to help you and welcome you,” said Guoga, who is also the Chief Investment Officer of the City of Vilnius.