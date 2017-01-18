Lithuania given political breathing space until May to address deficit

The European Commission was tough, but not too tough on Vilnius on Tuesday.

Need for measures, but not now

Lithuania's Draft Budgetary Plan is, according to the Commission, “at risk of non-compliance with the provisions of the Stability and Growth Pact.” Subsequently, Brussels “invites the authorities to take the necessary measures within the national budgetary process to ensure that the 2017 budget will be compliant with the Pact.”

Following a European Council recommendation in July 2016, ...