Lithuania given political breathing space until May to address deficit

VALDA KALNINA
Click for full view

Lithuanian new government (including) Finance Minister Vilius Sapoka (2-L), Energy Minister Rokas Masiulis (3-L), Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius (5-L) and Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis (7-L) during the Lithuania's Seimas (Parliament) session in Vilnius, Lithuania, 13 December 2016. Today new Lithuanian Government was sworn in and the Government Programme was approved by the Seimas.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 08:00 January 18, 2017
Updated 22:03 January 17, 2017

Lithuania given political breathing space until May to address deficit

By NEOnline | IR

The European Commission was tough, but not too tough on Vilnius on Tuesday.
Need for measures, but not now
Lithuania's Draft Budgetary Plan is, according to the Commission, “at risk of non-compliance with the provisions of the Stability and Growth Pact.” Subsequently, Brussels “invites the authorities to take the necessary measures within the national budgetary process to ensure that the 2017 budget will be compliant with the Pact.”

Following a European Council recommendation in July 2016, ...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: #New Europe Shooting Gallery Issue 1194