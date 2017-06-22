IS linked cell arrested ahead of Madrid 2017 Pride

A police raid in Madrid on Wednesday resulted in the detention of three suspected Jihadists, El Pais reports.

The arrest comes hours after the latest Brussels incident and is linked to the World Pride 2017 that begins this Friday, June 23 in Madrid. The event is expected to attract over two million visitors.

At least one of those detained is a 32-year old Moroccan linked to ISIS, highly radicalized, and “very dangerous,” having in his possession manuals on preparing a suicide bombing attack. The manual includes a guide to ideological preparation for “martyrdom.”

The other two men, a 33 and a 38-year-old man, also of Moroccan origin, were apparently being trained by their younger housemate to join ISIS.

