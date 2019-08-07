Delegates from some 60 countries met on 6 August in the Peruvian capital of Lima to discuss ways of ending the crisis in the South American nation.

The International Contact Group reaffirmed the urgent need for a peaceful way out of the crisis that is impacting the region, particularly because of massive migration flows to neighboring countries, and called for a negotiated transition through free presidential elections:

“The International Contact Group will continue its work to support such a peaceful electoral path as a way out of the crisis in close cooperation with all the relevant actors in the region and the international community”, the statement reads.

The Lima Group is a multilateral body that was established following the Lima Declaration in 2017, to establish a peaceful exit to the crisis in Venezuela.