Nearly a decade since the International Criminal Court began its work in Libya, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the United Nations’ Security Council on 6 November that the country remains entangled in a “cycle of violence, atrocities and impunity”.

According to reports, she said, there is a “high number of civilian deaths, thousands of persons internally displaced, and a sharp increase in abductions, disappearances and arbitrary arrests”.

Bensouda informed the Council that three ICC fugitives accused of war crimes are still at large, and highlighted the need for a joint international effort to track and arrest suspects. In this context, she stressed that new arrest warrants will be issued against those most responsible for alleged crimes that fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC.