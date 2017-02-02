Liberals and Democrats welcome EU-Mexico trade talks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Liberal and Democrats in the European Parliament welcomed the statement by the Liberal Commissioner Cecilia Malmström that the European Union and Mexico will hold two additional negotiating rounds before summer as part of an accelerated negotiation schedule for a new, reformed Free Trade Agreement.

“I strongly welcome the initiative of Cecilia Malmström to accelerate trade talks between the EU and Mexico,” Guy Verhofstadt, President of the ALDE Group in the European Parliament, said on February 1.

“This is the perfect response to Trump’s protectionism. In a changing world order, the EU must be bold in searching for new trading markets and opportunities in order to preserve jobs and prosperity in Europe,” he added.

Dita Charanzová, ALDE shadow on EU trade relations with Mexico, added: “While the US plans to build a wall, the EU should strengthen its bridge with Mexico. Mexico was the first in the region to sign a global agreement with the EU. Twenty years on we are even stronger strategic and business partners, and this must be reflected in our updated trade relations. I welcome Commissioner Malmström’s statement and urge both parties to speed up these negotiations.”