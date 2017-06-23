Leftist take on EU council summit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European United Left-Nordic Green Left (GUE-NGL) Group in the European Parliament has criticised European Union leaders for failing to adequately address several key policy issue.

Following the two-day European Council meeting in Brussels on migration, security and defence, and Brexit, GUE/NGL President Gabi Zimmer said: “Instead of urgently trying to find safe and legal ways for the EU to help those in need, the heads of government are pinning their hopes on the Libyan coastguard to keep refugees out of the EU.”

According to Zimmer, every euro sent to Libya benefits the militias which already run the coastguards and detention centres for refugees. “The EU is therefore co-financing the torture, rape and slavery which are carried out systematically by these militias,” she said.

“The Council still doesn’t want a proactive EU search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean which would prevent further deaths. More than 1,700 children, women and men have already drowned this year – and that is still not enough for EU governments to comply with their moral and human rights commitments. Instead, the EU is leaving the sea rescue missions to volunteers and poorly-funded NGOs who risk their lives by helping these migrants.”

To solve the crisis, Zimmer called for a reform of the Dublin Regulation so that the responsibilities for asylum seekers are not left solely to the first country in which they arrive.

On the issue of security and defence policies, the German MEP criticised the militarisation of the bloc and the use of public money to help fund the arms industry. She said: “We reject the proposal for public funds from the economic stimulus package to be spent on European military and surveillance cooperation, and the fact that this money would go to military-industrial corporations.”

On Brexit, Zimmer said she is pleased that issue of citizens’ rights has been addressed at the Council but believes the five-year cut-off point for citizenship as proposed by Theresa May must not begin until Britain leaves the EU:

“It’s a first crucial step that Prime Minister Theresa May wants to give EU citizens in the UK the same rights as British citizens. The EU needs to ensure in the negotiations that acquired rights to social benefits and pensions are not lost,” she said.

The GUE/NGL has called for the start date for the five-year period – as proposed by May – to be set on the day when Great Britain withdraws from the EU.

“If the European Court of Justice is to be judicially responsible for British citizens in the EU, it must also take care of the rights and entitlements of EU citizens in Great Britain.”