Left-right coalition possible in Italy

A coalition between Italy’s main left- and right-wing parties cannot be ruled out if no clear winner emerges from the upcoming general election, said the country’s economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan.

In an interview with Sunday’s Corriere della Sera, the minister said he expected that none of the three main parties – the left-wing Partito Democratico (PD), right-wing Forza Italia (FI) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement – would be able to govern alone.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the centre-right is seen winning most seats in March, but opinion polls suggest it will not gain an absolute majority.

Asked if the PD and FI parties could form a government, Padoan said: “In a context of high uncertainty nothing can be ruled out. Such uncertainty is already being perceived. Financial markets are rather nervous it seems to me: when parliament dissolved the (German-Italian 10-year bond yield) spread widened.”

PD is the party of former prime minister Matteo Renzi, and FI is led by 81-year-old, four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.