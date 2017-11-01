The Leave campaign lied about how much the UK contributes to the EU budget

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK’s financial contribution to the EU budget in 2016 amounted to 1,2% of its national expenditure or half the amount claimed by Leave campaigners, DW reports.

According to data released by the UK’s National Office for Statistics on Tuesday, government contributions to the EU budget in 2016 amounted to £9,6bn or £181 million a week.

The Leave campaigned lied about the sum during the referendum campaign, suggesting the UK sends £350 million in Brussels each week. In making this false claim, the Leave campaign apparently “neglected” to mention the 1984 rebate deal secured by Margaret Thatcher.

The rebate is a financial mechanism reducing the U.K’s net contribution to the EU budget by 66%. Based on a net contribution of £9.8 billion in 2014, the UK Treasury estimated that in 2015 the rebate amounted to €6.2 bn.