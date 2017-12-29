At least nine dead in gunman attack on church south of Cairo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

An attack on a church south of Cairo killed at least nine people on Friday and an attacker was shot dead by security forces, security sources said.

According to the reports available at the moment, the attack was executed by two gunmen who opened fire at the entrance to the church of Mar-Mina in Helwan district, which was being guarded by police in the run-up to Orthodox Christmas celebrations next week,.

Local media cited the Egyptian Interior Ministry as saying two policemen had been killed in the attack, but it is still unclear if the nine reported dead included both attackers as one attacker was confirmed to be shot dead by the security forces. State television reports that the second attacker is captured alive.

Local media said the dead attacker had been wearing an explosive belt, and that two other bombs had been defused near the church.