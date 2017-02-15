Leading Dutch parties have unconstitutional political manifestos

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Five political manifestos of political parties contesting the Dutch legislative elections in March entail unconstitutional policies.

The claim is made by the Dutch law society (Nova) that reviewed the political manifestos of 13 political parties. Nova has identified policies proposed in five political manifestos that violate fundamental human rights law, including freedom of organization and expression.

Most of the legal violations relate to policies against terrorism, jihadism, refugees, Islam and immigration.

Although the Party of Freedoms (PVV) of Geert Wilders features prominently in human rights violations, it is not the only one advocating legally controversial policies.

The Christian Democrats want to ban foreign funding of mosques, VNL wants to strip dual nationals with a criminal record from their Dutch nationality, and the ruling Liberal VVD party wants to render people who join terrorist organizations stateless.

In the latest poll published on Tuesday, the far-right, xenophobic, Eurosceptic and anti-Islam PVV leads with 26% of voting preferences. It is followed by the Liberal VVD with 23% and the Christian Democrats with 18%, and the liberal D66 with 16%.

With 12%, the junior coalition partner PvdA (Labour Party) trails the Socialist Party (13%), becoming the second party of the left. Meanwhile, the Green party is also making a remarkable showing, trebling its voting preference since the 2012 elections.